Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in LHC Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.31. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

LHC Group Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

