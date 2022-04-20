Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

