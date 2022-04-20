VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.41

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.33, with a volume of 40607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.97.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,768,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.