VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 77,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

