VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 35,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

