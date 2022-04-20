Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Boosted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,136,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,501,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. 2,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,960. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

