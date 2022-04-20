Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,807. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

