Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. 1,949,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,288,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

