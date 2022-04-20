Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.45. 62,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.65 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

