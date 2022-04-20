Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $212.06. 10,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

