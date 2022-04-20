Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. 447,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.