Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 196,692 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,102. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

