Vanilla Network Market Cap Hits $2.05 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00008756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.58 or 0.07392279 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,221.43 or 1.00053187 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

