Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,033. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

