Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 61.2% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $644,362.09 and approximately $96.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,441.73 or 1.00127967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00256399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00350580 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00155993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00089131 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

