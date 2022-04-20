Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 85,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $400.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 5,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares worth $59,483,807. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.