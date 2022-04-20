Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.47. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 604 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $7,800,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.