VeraBank N.A. Has $2.48 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $481.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

