Verge (XVG) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $173.13 million and $4.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00271705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001266 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,502,439,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.