Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -794.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

