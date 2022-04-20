Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

VET traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,843. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

