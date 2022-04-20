Vertcoin Trading 35.2% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,955,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

