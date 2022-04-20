Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $180.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 608,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,207. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.