Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,557.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and $20,557.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00272080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.