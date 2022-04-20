Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.65

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 34428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -248.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 406,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,146,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

