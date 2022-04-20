Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.469 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12.

VCISY stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

