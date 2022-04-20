Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.67 and last traded at $100.25. 1,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 354,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

