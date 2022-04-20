Vox.Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,827.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for $2.24 or 0.00005404 BTC on major exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $140,489.26 and approximately $32,827.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.85 or 0.07412726 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,291.53 or 0.99803654 BTC.

About Vox.Finance

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 87,842 coins and its circulating supply is 62,841 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Buying and Selling Vox.Finance

