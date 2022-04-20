Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

IGD opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 445,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

