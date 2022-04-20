VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will announce $33.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $34.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year sales of $160.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.22 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million.

VTEX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $13,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,141. VTEX has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

