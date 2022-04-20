Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 5.1%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 354,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 696,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.07 million and a PE ratio of -36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

