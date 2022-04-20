Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,175,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $442.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

