Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.95

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.95 and last traded at $158.63, with a volume of 51806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $443.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

