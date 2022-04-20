Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.90, but opened at $125.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walt Disney shares last traded at $125.49, with a volume of 537,540 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

