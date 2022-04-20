Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.79 Million in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 2.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period.

QEFA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

