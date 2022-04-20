Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $989,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $98,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

