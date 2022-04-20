Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 244.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. 9,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

