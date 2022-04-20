Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 92,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

