Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.57. 771,017 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.