Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRTBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Danske lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

