Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.85 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.