Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

WM traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.85 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

