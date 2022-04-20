Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $291.92

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $291.92 and last traded at $292.02, with a volume of 6176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.29 and its 200 day moving average is $334.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

