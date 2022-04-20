Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $8.54 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $290,339.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.11 or 0.07431093 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,314.89 or 0.99871279 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036745 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.