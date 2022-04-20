Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $622,118.97 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $99.39 and a one year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,897,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.29.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

