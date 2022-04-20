Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $622,118.97 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wayfair stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day moving average of $181.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $99.39 and a one year high of $339.56.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.29.
Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
See Also
