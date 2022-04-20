Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $97.95 and last traded at $98.78. 31,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,236,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on W. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,897,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

