Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 1,036,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 602,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £12.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.48.

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

