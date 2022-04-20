Webis (LON:WEB) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 1,036,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 602,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).
The firm has a market cap of £12.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.48.
Webis Company Profile (LON:WEB)
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.