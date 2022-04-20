WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.72

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.72 and last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 2517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.