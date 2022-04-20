WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.72

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.72 and last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 2517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.