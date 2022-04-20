Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,253. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
