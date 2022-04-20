Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:EMD opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after buying an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

